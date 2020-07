Photo : KBS News

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases around the world surpassed a record 230-thousand on Sunday.The World Health Organization reported an increase of 230-thousand-370 cases in a 24-hour period. The previous record for new cases was 228-thousand-102 on Friday.The Americas took up the largest portion with about 143-thousand cases, followed by Southeast Asia with some 33-thousand cases, Europe with 18-thousand-800 and Africa with 17-thousand-800.The United States reported about 66-thousand new cases, the highest single day increase among countries.According to WHO figures, global coronavirus cases were approaching 13 million on Sunday, while more than 565-thousand people have died from the virus in the seven months since the outbreak started.