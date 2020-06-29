Menu Content

Foreign Sell-off of S. Korean Stocks Continues for 5th Consecutive Month

Foreign investors net sold over 400 billion won in South Korean stocks in June, extending their selling spree to a fifth straight month amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to data from the Financial Supervisory Service on Monday, foreigners sold a net 420 billion won worth of local stocks last month. 

By country, American investors net sold two-point-five trillion won worth of stocks, while those from Ireland and Australia offloaded 500 billion won and 400 billion won, respectively. In contrast, investors from Britain net purchased one-point-seven trillion won in stocks. 

As of end-June, local stocks held by foreign investors came to 541-point-six trillion won, accounting for 30-point-nine percent of South Korea's market capitalization.

Meanwhile, foreigners bought a total of three-point-44 trillion won in local bonds last month, extending the buying spree to a sixth straight month.

Foreign bond holdings hit a record high of 146-point-six trillion won, or seven-point-four percent of the total, as of the end of June.
