Trade Minister Unveils 3R Campaign Strategy for WTO

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee has revealed her “3R” campaign strategy as she aims to become the next head of the World Trade Organization(WTO).Yoo told a South Korean journalist in Geneva on Sunday that she will seek to make the WTO more “relevant,” “resilient” and “responsive.”Yoo made the remarks as she’s likely to reveal on Thursday her plans for the WTO during the Selection Process for the Director General by the organization’s General Council.The minister said she will emphasize the need for the WTO to revamp itself in line with the 21st century, citing that the organization is struggling to adjust to present trade conditions that have seen drastic changes since its foundation 25 years ago.In particular, she vowed to appropriately overhaul the WTO’s main functions, including settling trade disputes.Yoo officially declared her bid for the WTO chief post on June 24, pledging to restore the WTO system, which she said is facing its worst crisis since its foundation.