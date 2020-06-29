Key Officials of Gov't, Top Office, DP Pay Respects to War Hero

Photo : KBS News

Key figures of the government, presidential office and ruling party paid their respects to Paik Sun-yup, a South Korean military officer and Korean War hero, who died last Friday at the age of 99.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and ruling Democratic Party Chairperson Lee Hae-chan visited a memorial altar set up at the Asan Medical Center in Seoul on Sunday and conveyed their condolences to his family members.Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min and National Security Adviser Suh Hoon also visited the altar on Sunday, a day after the presidential office sent flowers on the behalf of President Moon Jae-in.The figures’ visits came amid the opposition camp’s claims that the government and ruling party were neglecting the late war hero.Main opposition United Future Party Floor Leader Joo Ho-young again demanded that Paik be laid to rest at the Seoul National Cemetery instead of the Daejeon National Cemetery. He made the call when he met with Chung and Noh at the altar. The main opposition also has raised issue with the president not personally paying his respects.