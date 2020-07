Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in South Korea are dealing with a recent rise in imported cases of COVID-19 amid the continuing spread of community transmissions.Out of 13-thousand-479 accumulated cases in the country as of 12:00 a.m. Monday, one-thousand-872, or 13-point-nine percent, were imported.While the number of imported cases totaled 192 in May and 323 in June, there have so far been 288 this month.Two-thirds of the 476 imported cases from between June 14 and July 11 involved foreign nationals, 73-point-nine percent of whom were from Asian countries other than China, including Bangladesh, Pakistan and Kazakhstan.Meanwhile, some 70 people in connection to U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) have so far tested positive.