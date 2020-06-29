Defense Ministry Says Paik Sun-yup to Be Buried at Daejeon National Cemetery

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Defense Ministry said the body of the late Paik Sun-yup, a famous Korean War hero and the country's first four-star general, will be buried at a national cemetery in Daejeon as agreed with Paik's family.The ministry's deputy spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik said on Monday that the decision was made after considering the fact that Seoul National Cemetery has no slots left for former generals.This comes amid controversy over where Paik should be laid to rest due to his record of service in the Japanese Army during Japan's colonial rule over Korea.While many conservatives argue that Paik should be buried at Seoul National Cemetery along with his comrades, some liberals are opposed to his burial even in Daejeon, citing his inclusion on a list of pro-Japanese collaborators in 2009.The Army-led funeral service for the war hero is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Daejeon National Cemetery. Paik passed away on Friday at the age of 99.