Photo : YONHAP News

There has been an increase in imported cases of COVID-19 among crewmembers of vessels entering the country for rotation.The Central Disaster Countermeasures Headquarters said Monday that multiple crew who came to South Korea after June have tested positive, with the monthly increase of one in May jumping to 24 in June.There have so far been 15 such cases this month.However, the number excludes 21 people onboard a Russian-flagged freighter who tested positive after arriving at Busan Port last month.Starting Monday, all crewmembers of foreign nationality entering the country are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine at a state facility.