US NSC Mourns Death of S. Korean War Hero

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. National Security Council has issued a statement mourning the death of South Korean military officer and Korean War hero Paik Sun-yup.Writing on Twitter Sunday, the NSC said South Korea is a prosperous, democratic republic today thanks to Paik Sun-yup and other heroes who put everything on the line to defeat Communist invaders in the 1950s. It said that it mourns General Paik’s death at age 99 and salutes his legacy.The council also posted a photo of a book, Paik's memoir in English titled "From Pusan to Panmunjom, Wartime Memoirs of the Republic of Korea's First Four-Star General."Former U.S. Forces Korea commanders also paid their respects in interviews with Voice of America.General Burwell Bell said Paik was tactically and operationally very smart and a fearless warrior. James Sherman said Paik knew what the price of freedom and sacrifice was all about and he has left a lasting legacy.Former USFK chief Vincent Brooks said his death is a deep loss for the bilateral alliance and a true part of history has passed away.