Park's Fmr. Secretary Speaks about Suffering from Alleged Sexual Harassment

Write: 2020-07-13 16:06:50Update: 2020-07-13 16:07:47

Photo : YONHAP News

The former secretary of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who accused him of sexual harassment before his apparent suicide, said the person who injured her dignity belittled the value of human life.

In a statement read by the Korea Sexual Violence Relief Center on Monday, Park's accuser said "death" is a word she couldn't have imagined even during the most painful times.

The victim said by taking criminal action against the late mayor, she sought protection from the law as she was too weak to stand up for herself against those holding great power.

In accordance with the law, the case was automatically terminated upon the mayor's death.

In an apparent reference to controversy over how Park should be perceived after his death, the former secretary said she decided to issue the statement amid the distortion of facts and speculation.

While praying for the deceased, the victim said she hopes she and her family would be able to restore normalcy and security in their lives.
