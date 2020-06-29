Prosecutor Linked to Collusion Case Calls for Uncovering Conspiracy

Photo : YONHAP News

Han Dong-hoon, a ranking prosecutor who is under investigation for alleged collusive ties with a reporter, has raised fairness concerns over his investigation and requested a deliberation committee to be convened.In a statement Monday, Han argued that the conspiracy he is facing must first be identified and says he is requesting deliberations over the investigation in order to get to the bottom of the truth.Han is accused of colluding with a reporter at a conservative news outlet to pressure a businessman into handing over a list of politicians his company allegedly lobbied in an attempt to dig up dirt on pro-government politicians.Han contends the reporter was lured by a tip on a fake lobbying list and attempted to contact him, but failed. He urged the investigation to look into this rather than focus solely on him, who he says is the victim of the plot.Han claimed that he cannot expect a fair investigation under present conditions.