Domestic

Women Lawyers Group Urges Probe into Late Mayor's Alleged Sex Abuse

Write: 2020-07-13 17:03:25Update: 2020-07-13 18:28:13

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Women Lawyers Association has called for a thorough investigation into sexual harassment allegations involving the late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon. It also said attacking the victim must stop.

In a statement Monday, the group said a thorough investigation is necessary to prevent future cases of sexual violence perpetrated by those in power and to encourage numerous other victims to speak up.

It said "secondary damage" inflicted on the mayor's former secretary is very concerning and this must stop immediately.

The lawyers association said it is very sad and regrettable that Park chose the extreme way that he did, but as allegations of sexual harassment exist, excessive glorification making him into a heroic figure should be restrained.

The group added the public mayoral funeral for Park was also inappropriate as it can desensitize the serious nature of sex crimes. It said it will continue to support victims of MeToo cases.

Park's former secretary held a news conference Monday and claimed she suffered four years of sexual abuse.
