Supreme Court to Determine Gyeonggi Governor's Political Fate This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

A Supreme Court decision that could potentially end the political career and presidential ambition of Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung is set to be announced this week.The top court said on Monday that the case involving the governor will get a final verdict on Thursday.The 55-year-old lawyer-turned-politician has faced several criminal accusations, including lying about an allegation that he encouraged an acquaintance to misrepresent himself by posing as a prosecutor and that he released false information as mayor of Seongnam city in Gyeonggi Province.The false information accusation revolves around a claim that he used his official position to have his estranged older brother committed to a mental institution in April 2012, a charge he denied on a television program ahead of the local elections in 2018.A lower court dismissed all charges against him, but an appeals court found him guilty of the false information charge and ordered him to pay a three million won fine.If the Supreme Court ruling upholds the Suwon High Court’s decision, Lee could lose his governorship, because an elected public official’s appointment becomes invalid if he or she is fined one million won or more for certain legal violations.Lee has been considered among strong liberal candidates to succeed President Moon Jae-in in the 2022 presidential election.