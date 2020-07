Photo : YONHAP News

Global cases of COVID-19 reportedly surpassed 13 million on Monday, increasing by one million in just five days.Reuters said the disease is accelerating fastest in Latin America and the United States is still seeing huge increases.It said the first case was reported in China in early January and it took three months to reach one million cases. But it has taken just five days to climb to 13 million cases from 12 million recorded on July 8.The report said there have been more than 568-thousand-500 deaths linked to the virus so far, with the Americas accounting for more than half the world's infections and half the deaths.