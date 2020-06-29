Menu Content

Police Reported Complaint against Seoul Mayor to Presidential Office

Write: 2020-07-14 08:53:15Update: 2020-07-14 09:46:49

Photo : KBS News

Police were confirmed to have reported to the presidential office that a sexual harassment complaint was filed against late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon before his apparent suicide.

An official at the Korean National Police Agency said on Monday that administrative organizations are required to report important issues to the presidential secretariat and that the police notified the top office after receiving the complaint last Wednesday.

The accuser reportedly filed the complaint with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and gave a related statement through 2:30 a.m. the next day. 
 
Soon after the complaint was filed, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency reportedly notified the Korean National Police Agency, which reported the matter to the top office on Wednesday night. 

It is not known when the late mayor became aware of the complaint. Park canceled his appointments on Thursday morning and was found dead early on Friday. 

Police denied speculations that they informed Seoul City or the late mayor of the complaint. 

The presidential office also rejected media reports that the top office notified Park of the complaint early on Thursday, calling the reports "groundless."
