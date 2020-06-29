Top Military Commanders of S. Korea, US Pay Tribute to Late War Hero

Photo : YONHAP News

The top military officials of South Korea and the United States visited the memorial altar for late Korean War hero Paik Sun-yup on Monday.South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Park Han-ki visited the altar set up at Asan Medical Center in eastern Seoul, together with U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) Commander Robert Abrams.The two commanders each placed a flower before the altar and paid their respects. In a guestbook message, Abrams wrote that he offers his deepest condolences to the family of General Paik on behalf of the USFK and the United Nations Command.Park told reporters that carrying on the general's strict military spirit and dedication to the country, the military will maintain a watertight readiness posture.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, former UN chief Ban Ki-moon and other figures from political and business circles also paid tribute to the late general.