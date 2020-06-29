N. Korea Propaganda Website at Hints Hope for S. Korea's New Diplomatic Lineup

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean propaganda website has hinted at expectations for roles by South Korea's newly appointed officials in charge of inter-Korean relations and diplomacy.South Korean President Moon Jae-in recently nominated ruling party heavyweight Rep. Lee In-young to be the new unification minister and named his former chief of staff Im Jong-seok special adviser on foreign policy and security.The Uriminzokkiri website on Tuesday quoted a South Korean online news outlet as saying that "expectations are high for Lee and Im."Citing the pro-North Korea website "Jajusibo," the North Korean website said attention is being drawn on the future moves of the two officials as both made remarks critical of the South Korea-U.S. working group, a forum to coordinate North Korea-related issues.The report comes as North Korea halted criticism on South Korea for three weeks after it suspended military action.