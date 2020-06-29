Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

N. Korea Propaganda Website at Hints Hope for S. Korea's New Diplomatic Lineup

Write: 2020-07-14 10:04:06Update: 2020-07-14 10:56:46

N. Korea Propaganda Website at Hints Hope for S. Korea's New Diplomatic Lineup

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean propaganda website has hinted at expectations for roles by South Korea's newly appointed officials in charge of inter-Korean relations and diplomacy.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in recently nominated ruling party heavyweight Rep. Lee In-young to be the new unification minister and named his former chief of staff Im Jong-seok special adviser on foreign policy and security. 

The Uriminzokkiri website on Tuesday quoted a South Korean online news outlet as saying that "expectations are high for Lee and Im."

Citing the pro-North Korea website "Jajusibo," the North Korean website said attention is being drawn on the future moves of the two officials as both made remarks critical of the South Korea-U.S. working group, a forum to coordinate North Korea-related issues. 

The report comes as North Korea halted criticism on South Korea for three weeks after it suspended military action.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >