Photo : YONHAP News

A shipment of COVID-19 aid prepared by a worldwide humanitarian aid organization arrived in North Korea last week, over four months after being approved by the United Nations.The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies(IFRC) told the Voice of America on Monday that the shipment arrived in Sinuiju last week and is undergoing quarantine before being delivered to the North's Red Cross Society.The cargo, which includes ten-thousand coronavirus test kits and four-thousand masks, was sent across the border overland from Beijing, China, via Dandong.The IFRC, however, said that one RT-PCR diagnostic machine and 200 medical gowns had been held in Beijing awaiting "final clearance."North Korea has claimed that it has no confirmed cases of or deaths related to the coronavirus.