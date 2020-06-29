S. Korea Refutes Leaflet Activity Claims by Defector-Turned-Activist

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea refuted the latest claims by defector-turned-activist Park Sang-hak that Seoul is impeding defector groups' campaigns against North Korea's human rights violations.This comes as Seoul is expected to revoke the licenses of Park's group Fighters for a Free North Korea and another led by his brother this week for their anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns, following retaliatory threats from the North.A Unification Ministry official said on Tuesday that sending the leaflets to the North doesn't help fulfill North Korean people's right to know. The official added that their right to information should be met in a way that does not heighten cross-border tensions and cause damage to border area residents.The official said Seoul remains steadfast that sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets and other items are illegal activities that aggravate inter-Korean tensions and threaten the lives and safety of border area residents.In a Washington Post op-ed on Tuesday, Park criticized Seoul for disrupting efforts to improve the lives of North Koreans and provide an alternative narrative to the Kim Jong-un regime's lies and brainwashing.