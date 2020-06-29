Police to Relaunch Money Laundering Probe into Child Porn Site Operator

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean police will relaunch an investigation into money laundering allegations against Son Jong-woo, the operator of what was called the world's largest child pornography website.According to sources within the judiciary community on Tuesday, the cyber investigation unit at the National Police Agency plans to summon Son's father for questioning on Friday. The police also plan to call in Son as a suspect in the case.In a bid to block his son's extradition to the United States, Son's father filed a complaint with the prosecution against his son in May for alleged money laundering and document forgery.Earlier this month, the Seoul High Court denied Son's extradition for child porn and money laundering charges, saying it would disrupt an ongoing probe surrounding his "Welcome to Video" website.Son has finished his 18-month sentence in South Korea for producing and distributing child porn on the dark web.