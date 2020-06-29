Menu Content

Write: 2020-07-14 15:17:55Update: 2020-07-14 15:27:03

Wife of Late Hanjin Group Chairman Given Suspended Sentence for Assault

Photo : YONHAP News

The wife of Cho Yang-ho, the late chairman of Hanjin Group, was found guilty of habitually assaulting her employees.

The Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday sentenced Lee Myung-hee to two years in prison, suspended for three years, and ordered her to fulfill 80 hours of community service for charges of bodily harm and obstruction of duty.

Acknowledging Lee guilty of most of the charges, the court said she habitually assaulted and verbally abused the victims who were under her authority.

The court said the punishment was decided after considering the fact that Lee admitted to the charges and that all the victims did not want her to be punished after reaching a settlement.

Lee was accused of slapping, yelling and cursing at nine employees that worked at her residence on 22 occasions between November 2011 and April 2018.

She is also accused of throwing scissors and a flowerpot towards a security guard and kicking her driver.
