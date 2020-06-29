Gov't Seeking Ways to Ensure Homeowners Don't Gain from Donating Property

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Land Minister Kim Hyun-mee said the government is looking at ways to ensure multiple homeowners don't gain more from donating their real estate than selling it.Kim made the remark on a local radio program on Tuesday while discussing details of the government's latest anti-speculation measures rolled out last week.On Friday, the government further clamped down on speculation and soaring housing prices by nearly doubling the cap on the comprehensive real estate holding tax for multiple homeowners from three-point-two to six percent.The government is reportedly mulling to increase the acquisition tax on donated property to prevent multiple homeowners from opting to give their homes to family rather than selling them.Asked about allegations that the latest measures aim to increase tax revenues, the minister said they are meant to prevent unearned income in the housing market.