Funeral Organizing Committee Views Allegations with Heavy Heart

Photo : KBS News

The organizing committee for the funeral held for late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon thanked everyone who paid their respects and vowed to continue building the warm and just society Park always wanted.In a press release Tuesday, the committee said many mourners from nationwide and abroad visited Seoul National University Hospital and the City Hall memorial altar despite the hot and rainy weather.It also addressed the sexual harassment allegations raised by Park’s former secretary during a news conference on Monday. The committee said they view the issue with a heavy heart and promised to frankly assess Park’s achievements and mistakes.Seoul National University professor emeritus Paik Nak-chung, ruling Democratic Party chair Lee Hae-chan and Seoul's acting mayor Seo Jeong-hyup jointly headed the committee that organized the five-day mayoral funeral.The committee was composed of 15-hundred members including lawmakers, local government heads, Seoul city officials and ordinary citizens.