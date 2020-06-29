Ex-Secretary Speaks with Police 2nd Time on Secondary Harm

Photo : YONHAP News

The former secretary of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who raised sexual harassment allegations against him, has been questioned by police a second time, this time in relation to secondary harm she has been suffering.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Tuesday that the plaintiff was summoned for questioning in the morning.In a news conference Monday, Kim Jae-ryun, the lawyer representing the victim, said a complaint has been filed, calling for the punishment of those who circulated a document online containing information that could expose the woman’s identity.Following news of the mayor's death, unconfirmed information spread fast on social media and Internet communities, with some netizens posting photos of who they claim was the former secretary.The secretary's counsel said many people threatened to track down her identity and hold her accountable, and cited the pain of such secondary harm.A police official said that based on the gathered evidence, stern measures will be taken in accordance with law and principle.