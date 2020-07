Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry summoned the military attaché from Japan’s Embassy in Seoul on Tuesday and protested the country’s renewed territorial claims to South Korea’s easternmost islets of Dokdo .The head of the ministry’s International Policy Bureau, Lee Won-ik, issued a strong protest to Matsumoto Takashi over the claims made in Japan's latest defense white paper.Lee urged Japan to immediately make corrections and to stop taking similar action in the future.Lee said South Korea will sternly respond to any attempts by Japan to damage South Korea’s sovereignty over Dokdo which he stressed is South Korea’s territory historically, geographically and by international law.