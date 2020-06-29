Labor Community Protests 1.5% Raise in Minimum Wage

Photo : YONHAP News

The labor community has strongly protested the decision to raise the minimum wage for next year by a record low of one-point-five percent.The Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU) issued a statement on Tuesday and called the raise “shamefully” low and “the worst-ever figure.”The FKTU also took issue with the Minimum Wage Commission using the low economic growth outlook and low inflation as reasons, calling it an “arbitrary interpretation.” It claimed the hike is not enough to meet the needs of a majority of affected workers.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) also labeled the raise as “disappointing,” adding that repeated attempts by business groups to block wage hikes by citing economic crises should be stopped.It said there should be fundamental reform on how the minimum wage is set and vowed to actively fight to achieve it, including possibly boycotting the Minimum Wage Commission.Earlier in the day, the commission set next year’s minimum wage at eight-thousand-720 won per hour, up one-point-five percent from this year.