Hyundai Motor Aims to Achieve 10% Global Share in Electric Cars

Photo : YONHAP News

Chung Eui-sun, executive vice chairperson of Hyundai Motor Group, has unveiled the company's goal to become a global market leader in electric cars.He said the company aims to produce one million electric cars for the global market to secure over ten percent of the market by 2025.At the government's public event introducing the Korean New Deal on Tuesday, the business tycoon explained his company's strategy in regards to the Green New Deal.Appearing on video, Chung said it is an honor to have the opportunity to introduce Hyundai Motor as a leading firm in Green New Deal.He said eco-friendly cars directly relate to the survival of his company and are crucial for the country's future.He also pledged to lead the market by developing in three to four years a next-generation fuel cell system with twice the lifespan at half the current production cost.