Prosecution to Convene Outside Panel to Review Alleged Media-Prosecution Collusion

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution will convene an outside review committee later this month to help judge the appropriateness of an ongoing investigation into alleged media-prosecution collusion.According to the legal community on Tuesday, the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office decided to hold a review panel meeting next Friday at the request of Lee Chul, who raised the allegation of collusion.Lee, the former head of investment firm Value Investment Korea, has claimed that former Channel A reporter Lee Dong-jae colluded with Han Dong-hoon, a senior prosecutor close to Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl, in pressing him for a list of politicians his company purportedly lobbied.The businessman has been serving time in prison since he was convicted of fraud in 2018, with an appellate court sentencing him to 12 years last year.The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office said it also notified the former reporter and Prosecutor Han that they are allowed to attend the review committee meeting to present their opinions.The committee consists of 15 people who were randomly selected by the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office from its pool of 150 experts in the fields of law, other academic disciplines, journalism, civic groups and culture.The collusion case is the latest chapter in a protracted power struggle between Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and Prosecutor-General Yoon over prosecution reform.