Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry has augmented its capacity to deal with growing tensions between Washington and Beijing.The ministry on Tuesday announced revised rules aimed to replace the ad-hoc strategic coordination assistance team with a permanent unit called the office of the strategic coordinator.The strategic coordination assistance team was created last June with a one-year mandate following the flare-up of tensions between the U.S. and China, who are South Korea’s two largest trade partners and major diplomatic counterparts regarding Korean Peninsula issues.The new office will be given additional staffers and tasked with more duties including responses, analyses and coordination related to diplomacy involving major countries.