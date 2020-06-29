Gov't to Invest 15 Trln Won to Create Green Smart Schools

Photo : YONHAP News

Over two-thousand school buildings across the nation will be remodeled into “green smart schools” by 2025 as part of the Korean New Deal initiative.Under the details of the stimulus plans outlined by the government on Tuesday, the school augmentation projects focus on installing more solar panels and eco-friendly thermal insulators at school sites and equipping more classrooms with wifi and educational computing devices.In addition to the remodeling of two-thousand-890 school buildings, the government also plans to provide 200-thousand computers and laptops and 240-thousand tablet computers.A total of 15-point-three trillion won will be earmarked for the projects by 2025 and 124-thousand jobs are expected to be created in the process.The government also plans to inject two trillion won into relocating underground electrical or communication wires near schools.