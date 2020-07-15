Menu Content

Korean War Hero Paik to be Buried at Daejeon National Cemetery

Write: 2020-07-15 08:13:35Update: 2020-07-15 09:02:29

Photo : YONHAP News

The funeral service of late Korean War hero Paik Sun-yup is underway on Wednesday morning at Asan Medical Center in eastern Seoul. 

The Army said that after the service, Paik's remains will be transported and buried at Daejeon National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

Top military officials of South Korea and the U.S. reportedly attended the service, including Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and U.S. Forces Korea Commander Robert Abrams.

Abrams will also attend the burial with U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris. 

The Army said they minimized the number of people attending the funeral service and burial in light of the coronavirus outbreak. 

Paik, a Korean War hero and South Korea's first four-star general, died on Friday at the age of 99. 

His death sparked a controversy over where he should be buried due to his alleged pro-Japanese activities, but the government decided to have his body buried at the national cemetery at the request of his family.
