Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department reportedly said that U.S. embassies and consulates around the world will soon resume routine visa services.The department suspended such services around the world on March 20 in efforts to block the spread of COVID-19.The department told KBS on Tuesday that the resumption of routine visa services will occur on a post-by-post basis in coordination with its "Diplomacy Strong" framework for safely returning its workforce to its facilities.However, the department said it cannot provide a specific date for when each mission will resume specific visa services.ABC News said that even when services resume, travel from over two dozen countries to the U.S. is still banned under U.S. President Donald Trump's presidential proclamations.