Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported less than 40 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Wednesday announced 39 cases confirmed during the previous day, bringing the cumulative tally to 13-thousand-551. Tuesday saw 33 new cases.Of the new cases, 28 were imported from overseas with 23 detected upon arrival either via airports or ports. It marks the 20th day in a row the nation saw ten or more new inflows from overseas.Nine out of the 11 local transmissions occurred in the greater Seoul area, including six in the capital city and three in Gyeonggi Province. Gwangju and Daejeon each added a case.No virus-related death was reported for the third straight day, leaving the death toll at 289.