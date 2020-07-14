Businessman Says Committed Election Fraud at Lawmaker's Request

Photo : YONHAP News

A broker of temporary cafeterias says he committed election manipulation during the April general elections at the request of independent lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun.Yoo Sang-bong, who secures licenses for temporary cafeterias at construction sites, made the claim when he spoke to KBS on Tuesday.Yoo said he met with Yoon and his aide, identified by his surname Cho, several times last July and August. At their request, Yoo claimed that he wrote petitions and a complaint targeting Yoon’s election rivals, including former mayor of Incheon’s Michuhol District Park Woo-seop and former United Future Party lawmaker Ahn Sang-soo.In those documents, Yoo wrote that he had given lumps of money to Park and Ahn. In return for making the accusations, Yoo said he secured promises from Yoon to grant him contracts for temporary cafeterias.Yoo’s remarks come as the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency booked him, his son and Rep. Yoon's aide on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act.Yoon won the April general elections for a fourth term by a margin of 171 votes, or the narrowest among all electoral districts in the country.