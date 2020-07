Photo : YONHAP News

Independent lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun has denied claims by a businessman who says he committed election manipulation during the April general elections at Yoon’s request.In a statement on Wednesday, Yoon denied the accusations that Yoo Sang-bong made during an interview with KBS the previous day.The lawmaker said he first met with Yoo last August to handle a civil complaint.Stating that Yoo has been involved in a number of frauds, Yoon said a media report based solely on Yoo’s claims is extremely risky.He stressed that Yoo’s allegations will all be proven false by an ongoing investigation being carried out by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency.