Appeals Court Upholds Life Imprisonment for Koh Yoo-jung

Photo : YONHAP News

An appeals court upheld the life sentence for Koh Yoo-jung, who is convicted of murdering her ex-husband.On Wednesday, the Jeju District Court ordered life imprisonment for Koh on charges of murder, dismemberment and concealment of a dead body, the same sentence given by a lower court.The district court said a heavy punishment is inevitable as Koh, despite evidence that she planned the crime, continues to claim that her actions were accidental after her ex-husband attempted to sexually assault her.Murder charges involving the death of Koh's stepson, however, were not acknowledged, same as the lower court, due to a lack of motive and direct evidence.In May 2019, Koh stabbed her ex-husband to death with a weapon and then dismembered the body, which was never found.The 37-year-old is also suspected of murdering her four-year-old stepson in March the same year by suffocating him on a bed.