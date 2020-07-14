Menu Content

Domestic

Appeals Court Upholds Life Imprisonment for Koh Yoo-jung

Write: 2020-07-15 12:09:02Update: 2020-07-15 14:39:37

Photo : YONHAP News

An appeals court upheld the life sentence for Koh Yoo-jung, who is convicted of murdering her ex-husband.

On Wednesday, the Jeju District Court ordered life imprisonment for Koh on charges of murder, dismemberment and concealment of a dead body, the same sentence given by a lower court.

The district court said a heavy punishment is inevitable as Koh, despite evidence that she planned the crime, continues to claim that her actions were accidental after her ex-husband attempted to sexually assault her.

Murder charges involving the death of Koh's stepson, however, were not acknowledged, same as the lower court, due to a lack of motive and direct evidence.

In May 2019, Koh stabbed her ex-husband to death with a weapon and then dismembered the body, which was never found.

The 37-year-old is also suspected of murdering her four-year-old stepson in March the same year by suffocating him on a bed.
