US Reverses Policy to Rescind Student Visas

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The United States has reportedly withdrawn a plan to expel international students who are enrolled in online-only courses for the fall semester. This comes just eight days after the Trump administration had announced the plan.Park Jong-hong has the details.Report: Some one million international students in the U.S., which includes some 52-thousand South Koreans, are letting out a sigh of relief.The U.S. government on Tuesday scrapped a plan to ban international students from staying in the country should all of their classes go online due to the coronavirus pandemic.The decision was announced by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Massachusetts during a hearing on a lawsuit filed against the move by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology(MIT).Burroughs said the government and the two universities reached an agreement that would restore the previous status quo.Last week, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency announced that foreign students on F-1 and M-1 visas must leave if all of their classes are moved online for the fall semester.It said those students who face such a situation must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction, to remain in lawful status.The decision prompted Harvard and MIT to take legal steps, with about 200 other universities, colleges and major IT firms supporting or joining the cause.Despite the resolution of the matter, some say Washington may come up with a new measure targeting new students coming to the U.S.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.