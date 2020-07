Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) has ordered its troops to follow social distancing guidelines on beaches.In a Facebook post Tuesday, it said these guidelines apply to all USFK affiliated personnel.This was in reference to the safety measures the southeastern city of Busan issued earlier this week after unruly July Fourth celebrations by some American service members irked local residents.The guidelines include keeping a two-meter distance from others, making sure to wear face masks, refraining from spitting and more.Set to take effect Monday, the guidelines also call for issuing a warning to first-time violators and then an up to three-million-won fine for repeat offenders.