Funeral Held for Korean War Hero Gen. Paik Sun-yup

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean War hero and South Korea's first four-star general, Paik Sun-yup, was laid to rest on Wednesday.Some 70 people, including Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki and U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) commander Gen. Robert Abrams, attended the funeral ceremony in Daejeon, about 140 km south of Seoul.In his eulogy, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Suh Wook vowed to exert all-out efforts to continue defending the country, which Paik and his comrades protected with their "blood, sweat and tears."Calling Paik "a patriot, a soldier's soldier and one of the founding fathers" of the ironclad South Korea-U.S. alliance, Gen. Abrams said, "Farewell friend and rest in peace."There has been controversy over a decision by the government and Paik's family to lay the war hero to rest at a national cemetery in Daejeon instead of one in Seoul, due to his record of service in the Japanese Army during Japan's colonial rule over Korea. That track record led to Paik being included in 2009 on a list of pro-Japanese collaborators.While many conservatives argue that Paik should be buried at Seoul National Cemetery along with his comrades, some liberals are even opposed to his burial in Daejeon.