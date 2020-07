Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea, which imposed a lockdown in January following the global outbreak of COVID-19, has seemingly resumed promoting its tourism programs.On Wednesday, the North-run Kumgangsan International Travel Company posted photos of Mount Geumgang on its website, promoting the scenic mountain's unique features.Earlier this month, the travel agency posted what it claimed were letters from past foreign tourists to Mount Geumgang, expressing hope for the tourism program to resume.Pyongyang is believed to be preparing to resume these programs for foreigners, which have become its major source of foreign currency amid international sanctions.