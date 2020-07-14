Human Rights Watchdog Launches Investigation into Late Mayor’s Alleged Misconduct

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's human rights watchdog has launched an investigation into the sexual harassment allegation against late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon.A conservative civic group calling themselves the union of would-be bar exam takers said on Wednesday it was notified by the National Human Rights Commission that an inspector was assigned to the case.The inspector is known for handling cases concerning gender discrimination at the commission.The group earlier filed a petition calling on the commission to look into the alleged human rights abuse by the late mayor, who was accused of four years of sexual harassment by his former secretary.It also called for an investigation into whether other Seoul City officials turned a blind eye to the mayor's alleged sexual misconduct and urged the commission to take corresponding steps, including disciplinary measures against those responsible.Police have announced they will close the case in light of Park’s death, however they will now focus on investigating the exact triggers leading to his death.The human rights commission’s inspection can be also dropped if the alleged victim calls for it.