Politics

Seoul City Reaffirms Opposition to Opening up Greenbelt Zones

Write: 2020-07-16 08:30:14Update: 2020-07-16 09:54:34

The Seoul city government has voiced its strong opposition to the idea of developing greenbelt zones in the metropolitan area to make more land available for housing.

Hwang In-sik, the spokesperson of the Seoul Metropolitan Government, said in a statement on Wednesday that the city will preserve its greenbelt zones without fail, calling them assets for future generations. 

The city said that greenbelt zones are the "last bastions" of Seoul that have been protected even under the wave of development, and they cannot be restored once damaged. 

The spokesperson added it is the firm and consistent stance of the city government that it will certainly preserve its greenbelt zones without releasing them.

The statement comes as the issue is being discussed at a working-level task force set up by the Ministry of Land to increase the housing supply in the greater Seoul metropolitan area.
