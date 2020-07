Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur scored in his second straight match on Wednesday.Son scored the opener in the 27th minute in the game against Newcastle United at St. James' Park in Newcastle, Britain. Hotspur won the match 3-1.It was Son's eleventh goal in the league and 18th goal in all competitions in the 2019-2020 season. With 18 goals and 12 assists in all matches, Son reached a new career high in the combined total of goals and assists in a season.In the previous match against Arsenal on Sunday, Son scored a goal and assisted in a goal, achieving ten goals and ten assists in a Premier League season for the first time.