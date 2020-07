Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's imports of energy products plunged in April due to the falling prices of crude oil amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to data compiled by the Korea Energy Economics Institute on Thursday, the country's energy imports reached six-point-48 billion U.S. dollars in the month, down 41-point-six percent from a year earlier.Due to the sharp decrease, energy-related products accounted for only 17-point-one percent of the country's overall imports for the month. It marked the lowest since May 1999 when it posted 16-point-one percent.Last year, the comparable figure came to 25-point-two percent, accounting for a quarter of the country's total imports.The sharp drop is attributed to a decrease in the country's energy demand and plunges in global oil prices, which halved to an average of 34 dollars and ten cents per barrel in April from a year earlier.