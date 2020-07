Photo : YONHAP News

The eight candidates running for the next head of the World Trade Organization(WTO) began to present their visions and plans for the world body on Wednesday.According to the WTO secretariat, the eight will present their plans over three days in the order of their candidacy registration.On the first day of presentations, Jesus Seade from Mexico and the candidates from Nigeria and Egypt presented their views each for 30 minutes.South Korea's Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee is scheduled to make her presentation on Thursday, along with her rivals from Moldova and Kenya. The presentations by Saudi Arabia and Britain are set for Friday.The WTO secretariat plans to wrap up the election process by early November after two months of campaigning.