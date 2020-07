Photo : YONHAP News

The daily increase of COVID-19 infections in South Korea climbed back above 60 for the first time in three days, amid a recent rise in imported cases.The central quarantine countermeasures headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, 61 additional people tested positive for the virus, bringing the accumulated total to 13-thousand-612.Forty-seven of the new cases were imported, the biggest daily increase since 51 reported in late March.The daily increase of imported cases has stayed above ten since June 26, apparently reflecting the easing of lockdowns around the world and an influx of seasonal migrant workers into the country.The daily increase of local infections, on the other hand, has slowed down, from upwards of 40 to below 20 the past four days.