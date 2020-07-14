Menu Content

Number of Refugees Allowed to Stay in S. Korea Surpasses 3,000

Write: 2020-07-16 12:00:45Update: 2020-07-16 14:15:55

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of refugees who have been given permission to stay in South Korea has surpassed three-thousand for the first time.

According to the Justice Ministry on Thursday, there were three-thousand-373 refugee status approvals and permissions of stay on humanitarian grounds from 1994, when the ministry began compiling related data, to 2019.

Last year, 79 out of five-thousand-598 applicants were granted refugee status, while 232 others were allowed to stay for humanitarian reasons.

The percentage of approval, however, dropped to five-point-six percent last year, half of the accumulated average of eleven-point-three percent, due largely to stricter screening and a rise in the number of fake applicants.

Russian nationals took up 18-point-three percent of refugee applicants last year, followed by Kazakhs at 14-point-nine percent and Chinese nationals at 12-point-nine percent.
