Low-cost carrier Jeju Air could be terminating its takeover of Eastar Jet.Jeju Air said on Thursday that judging from an official document from Eastar Holdings, its partner has not shown any progress in meeting the conditions for the acquisition and thus the deal can be terminated.The carrier said it will make a final decision on the matter after taking into consideration mediation efforts by the government.Jeju Air added it has nothing left to discuss with Eastar since the conditions for the termination of the agreement have been fulfilled.While Eastar Jet remains silent, Park I-sam, the head of its pilot union, said Jeju Air seems to have postponed its decision and Eastar can only watch how the situation unfolds.