Photo : YONHAP News

A group of 35 conscientious objectors will serve alternative military duty, becoming the first ever to serve such duty after having refused to enter into conventional military service.The Military Manpower Administration’s deliberation committee on alternative military service reached the decision regarding the group on Wednesday.The 35 had been found not guilty by the Supreme Court of neglecting mandatory military service due to their religious beliefs.The decision follows a landmark ruling in June 2018 under which the top court recognized the need for an alternative form of service for conscientious objectors.The group will serve military service by working at the Justice Ministry’s correctional facilities starting from October for 36 months, or nearly double the length of service for Army draftees.