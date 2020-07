Photo : YONHAP News

The police investigating the death of former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon continued to interview Seoul City officials and his acquaintances.A police official said they will continue to question necessary figures starting with those who can be contacted, with one city official being summoned to Seongbuk Police Station Thursday morning.Police noted that on Thursday they did not question Lim Soon-young, the late mayor’s special adviser for gender equality who told Park about the sexual harassment allegations.On Wednesday, Park's former chief of staff Koh Han-seok was questioned by police for three hours. The former aide said he did not know that Lim had informed the mayor about the allegations.Police are also waiting for a search warrant to be issued to look into phone records that may shed light on Park's whereabouts leading up to his death.