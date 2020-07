Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Jeon Hae-cheol has been elected the chair of the National Assembly Intelligence Committee.In a secret vote held during the plenary session on Thursday, Jeon won 176 votes out of 177.The main opposition United Future Party and the minor People's Party did not attend the session, while the Justice Party attended but did not take part in the vote.With the latest election, all 18 standing committees are headed by ruling party members.In his winning remarks, Jeon vowed to complete legislative and institutional reforms of the National Intelligence Service.